Blue Avenue December 25

This show originally aired 10/16/16

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

DEB RYDER-GET A LITTLE STEAM UP

BOBBY RUSH-FUNK O' DE FUNK

THE FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS-YOU'RE GONNA MISS ME

SUGAR RAY & THE BLUETONES-GOT A GAL

LIZ MANDVILLE-BLUES IS MY BOSS

LEVEE TOWN-LETTER TO MY BABY

JIM VINER'S INCREDIBLE B3 BAND-FORTY TWENTY (EXCERPT)

LIL ED & THE BLUES IMPERIALS-POOR MAN'S SONG

LURRIE BELL-ONE EYED WOMAN

OMAR COLEMAN-BORN & RAISED

THE TERRY HANCK BAND-SMILIN' THROUGH MY TEARS

FIONA BOYES-LOVE CHANGING BLUES

SOUL SEARCHERS-BONNEVILLE SPECIAL (EXCERPT)

6:00

SUMPIN' DOO-IPR EXCLUSIVE RECORDINGS, BOWLFUL OF BLUES FEST, NEWTON, 8/30/14

SONNY BOY WILLIAMSON-NINETY NINE/BRING IT ON HOME

ROBERT JOHNSON-STEADY ROLLIN' MAN/THEY'RE RED HOT

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)