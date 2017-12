Blue Avenue December 24

Bob's list of Blues disc "Must Haves" for 2017

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

HARRISON KENNEDY-WHO U TELLIN'

CATFISH KEITH-JUST CAN'T KEEP FROM CRYIN'

SONNY LANDRETH-BOUND BY THE BLUES

CASEY JAMES-ALL I NEED

TOMMY CASTRO-LIVE EVERY DAY

KIM WILSON-NINETY-NINE

KIM WILSON-BONUS BOOGIE (EXCERPT)

EARNEST ROY-WHERE CAN SHE BE?

R.L. BOYCE-CHILD OF GOD

MISS FREDDYE-MISS FREDDYE'S GONNA FIX YA

DON BRYANT-I GOT TO KNOW

JOHN MC NAMARA-YOU WOULDN'T WANT TO KNOW

CHUCK BERRY-WONDERFUL WOMAN

MITCH WOODS w/JAMES COTTON-CHICAGO EXPRESS (EXCERPT)

6:00

COREY DENNISON-HEAR MY PLEA/PHONE KEEPS RINGIN'

MITCH WOODS w/MARCIA BALL-IN THE NIGHT

MITCH WOODS w/ELVIN BISHOP-SATURDAY NIGHT BOOGIE WOOGIE MAN

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA ALL-STARS WITH ALABAMA MIKE-MEET ME IN THE BOTTOM

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA ALL-STARS w/JOHN BLUES BOYD-SPOONFUL

TAJMO-DON'T LEAVE ME HERE

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS