Blue Avenue April 30

This show originally aired March 12, 2017

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

DR. DUKE TUMATOE-RIGHT NOW!

JACK MACK & THE HEART ATTACK HORNS-SERVES ME RIGHT TO SUFFER

TERESA JAMES & THE RHYTHM TRAMPS-SPIT IT OUT

MR. SIPP-GOTTA LET HER GO

LAZY EYE-POCKET THE BLACK

SEAN CHAMBERS-CUT OFF MY RIGHT ARM

NANCY WRIGHT-THERE IS SOMETHING ON YOUR MIND (EXCERPT)

PAULA RANGELL-HARMONICA GIRL

ROXY PERRY-ROAD MASTER

STACY JONES BAND-HEAVY WATER

BIG MAMA THORNTON-DOWN HOME SHAKEDOWN

BIG BILL MORGANFIELD-HELP SOMEONE

SHARON LEWIS-DON'T TRY TO JUDGE ME

LITTLE CHARLIE-GERONTOLOGY (EXCERPT)

6:00

MARQUISE KNOX-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, BOWLFUL OF BLUES FEST, NEWTON 9/4/16

SONNY TERRY & BROWNIE MC GHEE-KEY TO THE HIGHWAY

MISSISSIPPI JOHN HURT-CANDY MAN

JOHN HAMMOND-NO MONEY DOWN

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)