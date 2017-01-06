Related Program: 
Blooms Do Exist in the Dead of Winter

  • hamamelis virginiana or the "harvest moon" in full flower on November 30
    Photo Courtesty of the Iowa State University Department of Agriculture

There are blooms outdoors, even when it seems like everything has gone gray. You just have to know where to look for them. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Richard Jauron, horticulture expert with Iowa State University Extension and Cindy Haynes, who is professor in charge of the master gardener program. 

"The lenten rose might be something you’d consider for a bloom. Some people call it a Christmas rose," says Haynes. 

"The other thing that I like that I have near my front door is a plant called a cornelian-cheery dogwood. It blooms some time in late February or early march. There are chartreuse colored flowers all over the twigs. It does produce a berry that the birds like in the spring and summer. It’s an edible berry. Some people make jams and jelly out of it."

Jauron and Haynes also take listener questions. 

