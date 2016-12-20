Bill Shepherd's "A Big Band Christmas" Holiday Broadcasts!

Iowa Public Radio presents “A Big Band Christmas” featuring the Bill Shepherd Big Band! The group is composed of Cedar Valley professional musicians, and Bill's daughter, Nola Rose Shepherd, a Cedar Falls High School graduate and professional singer/songwriter. This holiday infused event will be sure to get your feet tapping and your heart racing as the sounds of big band fill the air. You can hear it on IPR News/Studio One on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 12 a.m. or 1 p.m. Also listen on IPR Classical on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 a.m. or Sunday, Dec. 25th at 8 p.m. Be sure to tune in for these special holiday IPR broadcasts!