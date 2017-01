This week's Medley playlist was submitted by Quad Cities' listener Peter Caras with the theme 'Early 60s Beatles'

THE BEATLES-I WANNA BE YOUR MAN/THIS BOY/DON'T BOTHER ME

PAUL MC CARTNEY-FINE LINE

THE BEATLES-NO REPLY/I DON'T WANT TO SPOIL THE PARTY/I'M A LOSER

RINGO STARR-EYE TO EYE

THE BEATLES-BOYS/DO YOU WANT TO KNOW A SECRET/PLEASE PLEASE M

THE BEATLES-CRY FOR A SHADOW (EXCERPT)