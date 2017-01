This week's Medley playlist comes from Des Moines listener Chris Biagini with the theme The Life & Death of Romantic Love!

THE BEATLES-GOT TO GET YOU INTO MY LIFE/I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER

PAUL MC CARTNEY-CALICO SKIES

THE BEATLES-GOOD DAY SUNSHINE/SOMETHING

JOHN LENNON-ONE DAY

PAUL MC CARTNEY-SONG WE WERE SINGING

THE BEATLES-THE NIGHT BEFORE/I'LL CRY INSTEAD

JOHN LENNON-ISOLATION

THE BEATLES-CRY FOR A SHADOW (EXCERPT)