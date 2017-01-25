Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

"The Barn Raisers" Finds Unexpected Humanity in the History of Barns

By & 51 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa
  • Jim Wise / Flickr

Tami Rundle understands that a barn is not necessarily the sexiest subject for a documentary. When her husband Kelly suggested doing an hour-long feature of the creation and history of barns, she was hesitant.

"I was like, 'Ooo-kay...we'll give this a shot,'" she laughs. "But, as is often the case with our documentary subjects, I caught the bug. And probably the most inspirational and wonderful part of the project was hearing these stories, and that really is the soul of the film. That is what brings these barns to life again."

Their documentary, The Barn Raisers, shows how barns evolved in the Midwest by looking at their architecture. Rudy Christian, founding president of Friends of Ohio Barns, says understanding barns goes hand in hand with understanding our agricultural past.

"When we were kids, we spent so much time in barns that were part of our family, that were part of our community, we realized just how important a part of that was, and how tangibly farms connect us to our past."

He and his wife run a traditional timber frame building company, Christian and Son. They became interested in barn preservation after they were tapped to restore a large barn on the Malabar Farm in Ohio. His wife suggested inviting the public to watch the raising of the barn.

"It used to be that whenever you raised a barn--you could build the barn with just a handful of people, but when it came time to actually put the building up, that's when the community became involved. So we opened it up to the public and decided to invite them. And as it turns out, over 50,000 people came to watch us raise that barn. And so what we realized is that there was a much deeper connection."

That connection runs through The Barn Raisers, as the diversity of barns reflects the diversity of nationality, and of utility, that occurred in Midwestern agriculture. 

"The hewn timber barns, log barns, ethnic barns: German and English and Swedish and Norwegian. And then barns built for different cropping systems, and what they needed to house: Were they housing horses or cattle? Was it a sheep farm? Are there going to have granaries in there with oats or wheat? And all of these things evolved and changed over time," says Marlin Ingles, architectural historian and archeologist.

And, for what its worth, Kelly Rundle disagrees with his wife.

"I was kind of also taken by the round barns, as so many people are. One of our interviewees described them as the 'sexy barn.' And they are."

In this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with the Rundles about their film.

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa

Related Content

New Book Tells the Story of "Crusading Iowa Journalist" Verne Marshall

By Jan 24, 2017
The History Press

On Dec. 12, 1934, police raided a canning factory in Cedar Rapids--what they found was an illegal bar and gambling set up.  That incident set off a year-long investigation into graft that reached into all levels of Iowa State government.  It was all driven by Verne Marshall, the editor of the Cedar Rapids Gazette.  Jerry Harrington, an Iowa City writer of Iowa history, tells the story in his new book, "Crusading Iowa Journalist Verne Marshall: Exposing Graft and the 1936 Pulitzer Prize." (History Press)

Empathy, and Continual Dialogue, Key for Healing Post-Suicide

By & Jan 23, 2017
Daniel Lobo / Flickr

Suicide rates in the United States are the highest they’ve been in 30 years, but no matter what statistics show us, each individual loss to suicide is devastating. Survivors are left with grief, anger, questions and often a sense of guilt. Cheri Jenkins, whose father and mother both died by suicide, said one of the hardest emotions for her to reconcile was anger.

Resettling in Iowa: Helping Refugees Get On Their Feet

By & & Chelsea Hoye Jan 19, 2017
Steve Evans/Wikimedia Commons

Around 1,000 refugees resettled in Iowa in 2016. Most of them arrive in the state with nothing to their name and have three months of support to learn a new language, get a job and find a place to live. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with representatives from organizations that help refugees get settled and work with them after other services to help them expire. 

Global Greens, a project of Lutheran Services in Iowa, is helping refugees find land to farm, and is helping people to learn the business of farming. 