Banjoy combines local bluegrass heavyweights

Effectively a "who's who" of the Iowa City bluegrass scene, this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend" features the classic, tight harmonies, deft picking, and quirky humor of Banjoy.

Join host Ben Kieffer as he talks with the group- which consists of banjo legend Bob Black, guitarists Kristie Black and Mark Wilson, and bassist Paul Wilson- about the many years of bluegrass they have under their belts.

Banjoy is a bluegrass band with a unique and personal style. Relaxed and friendly on stage, Banjoy plays everything from classic bluegrass and gospel songs to originals and lively instrumentals. Harmony singing is an important part of Banjoy’s repertoire, and the top notch instrumental talents of the group are well-known and respected throughout the Midwest and beyond.