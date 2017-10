Backtracks September 30

a "Classic Backtracks" with all segments culled from shows that are at least a decade old!

VARIOUS ARTISTS-OPENING COLLAGE OF SONGS

ELLA MAE MORSE-HOUSE OF BLUE LIGHTS

MERRILL MOORE-HOUSE OF BLUE LIGHTS

JIMMY PRESTON-ROCK THE JOINT

BILL HALEY & THE SADDLEMEN-ROCK THE JOINT

HARD ROCK GUNTER-BIRMINGHAM BOUNCE

AMOS MILBURN-BIRMINGHAM BOUNCE

HANK PENNY-BLOODSHOT EYES

WYNONIE HARRIS-BLOODSHOT EYES

BUMPS BLACKWELL-SUMPIN' JUMPIN' (EXCERPT)

THE CARLISLES-NO HELP WANTED

THE CROWS-NO HELP WANTED

THE DOMINOES-60 MINUTE MAN

ROBERTA LEE & HARDROCK GUNTER-60 MINUTE MAN

BIG MAMA THORNTON-HOUND DOG

TOMMY DUNCAN-HOUND DOG

LARRY DARNELL-FOR YOU MY LOVE

MELVIN PRICE-FOR YOU MY LOVE

BILLY BRIGGS-ALARM CLOCK BOOGIE

BILL DARNELL-ALARM CLOCK BOOGIE

HOT BUTTER-POPCORN (EXCERPT)

3:00

STEVE MILLER BAND-MY DARK HOUR

NEIL YOUNG-THE LONER

BOB DYLAN-LAY, LADY LAY

BOZ SCAGGS-LOAN ME A DIME

KING CURTIS-WHOLE LOTTA LOVE (EXCERPT)

ERIC CLAPTON-BLUES POWER

ALLMAN BROS. BAND-DREAMS

LED ZEPPELIN-FRIENDS

SLY & THE FAMILY STONE-THANK YOU

THE JACKSON 5-I WANT YOU BACK

SANTANA-EVERYBODY'S EVERYTHING

KING CURTIS-SOUL TWIST (EXCERPT)

4:00

BADGER-WHEEL OF FORTUNE

PROCOL HARUM-SONG FOR A DREAMER

JERRY GARCIA-LATE FOR SUPPER/SPIDERGAWD/EEP HOUR

TANGERINE DREAM-PHAEDRA (EXCERPT)

THE FLOCK-CRABFOOT

COLOSSEUM-THE GRASS IS GREENER

RANDY CALIFORNIA-RAIN

MATTHEW FISHER-INTERLUDE (EXCERPT)