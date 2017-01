Backtracks January 21

It's a LIVE Listener Picks show!

VARIOUS ARTISTS-OPENING COLLAGE OF SONGS

DAN HICKS-CANNED MUSIC

THE GRATEFUL DEAD-I KNOW YOU RIDER

JAMES GANG-FUNK #49

THE MOODY BLUES-LOVELY TO SEE YOU

PAUL MC CARTNEY-I'VE HAD ENOUGH

GEORGE HARRISON-MY SWEET LORD

BADFINGER-MEANWHILE, BACK AT THE RANCH/SHOULD I SMOKE

REM-IT'S THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT

ELECTRIC PRUNES-I HAD TOO MUCH TO DREAM

JEFFERSON AIRPLANE-3/5 OF A MILE IN 10 SECONDS

BONNIE RAITT-I CAN'T MAKE YOU LOVE ME

DAVID BOWIE-IT'S HARD TO BE A SAINT IN THE CITY

HUGH MASKEKELA-GRAZIN' IN THE GRASS (EXCERPT)

3:00

PINK FLOYD-REMEMBER A DAY

PETER IVERS BAND-LORD GOD LOVE

DUKE TUMATOE-TIE YOU UP

ERIC ANDERSEN-THIRSTY BOOTS

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL-FORTUNATE SON

MAMAS & PAPAS-12:30

THE BEATLES-DON'T BOTHER ME

ELVIS PRESLEY-I'M LEFT, YOU'RE RIGHT, SHE'S GONE

ALLMAN BROS BAND-IN MEMORY OF ELIZEBETH REED

BLIND FAITH-SEA OF JOY

J GEILS BAND-GIVE IT TO ME

THE MONKEES-DAYDREAM BELIEVER

YOUNG-HOLT UNLIMITED-SOULFUL STRUT (EXCERPT)

4:00

CURTIS MAYFIELD-FREDDIE'S DEAD

DAVID BOWIE-IT AIN'T EASY

THE MOODY BLUES-THE STORY IN YOUR EYES

LEON RUSSELL-ALCATRAZ

THE EVERLY BROS-CATHY'S CLOWN

THE COASTERS-YOUNGBLOOD

JETHRO TULL-ONE WHITE DUCK

JEFFERSON AIRPLANE-THE BALLAD OF YOU & ME & POONEIL

TRAFFIC-DEAR MR. FANTASY

DEREK & THE DOMINOS-HAVE YOU EVER LOVED A WOMAN

DELBERT MC CLINTON-STANDING ON SHAKEY GROUND

MARVIN GAYE-WHAT'S GOIN' ON

THE GRATEFUL DEAD-NEW SPEEDWAY BOOGIE

MATTHEW FISHER-INTERLUDE (EXCERPT)