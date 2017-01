Backtracks January 14

It's my (birthday) party and I'll play what I want to!

VARIOUS ARTISTS-OPENING COLLAGE OF SONGS

TOMMY SANDS-RING A DING DING

BILL HALEY & THE COMETS-I GOT A WOMAN

JERRY LEE LEWIS-IT'LL BE ME

JOHNNY OTIS-WILLIE DID THE CHA CHA

ARETHA FRANKLIN-THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT

THE ISLEY BROS.-IT'S YOUR THING

THE CRYAN SHAMES-SUGAR & SPICE

THE LOVIN' SPOONFUL-MONEY

THE YARDBIRDS-OVER, UNDER, SIDEWAYS, DOWN

THE YARDBIRDS-BECK'S BOOGIE (EXCERPT)

HUMAN BEINZ-TURN ON YOUR LOVE LIGHT

BOB SEGER SYSTEM-RAMBLIN' GAMBLIN' MAN

MITCH RYDER-PERSONALITY/CHANTILLY LACE

BOYCE & HART-ALICE LONG

JOHNNY BOND-10 LITTLE BOTTLES

GEORGIE FAME-THE BALLAD OF BONNIE & CLYDE

BILLY SWAN-I CAN HELP

JAN & DEAN-BATMAN

SANDY NELSON-DRUMS ARE MY BEAT (EXCERPT)

3:00

LED ZEPPELIN-RAMBLE ON

JETHRO TULL-MY GOD

THE JAMES GANG-WHITE MAN/BLACK MAN

DEEP PURPLE-HIGHWAY STAR

PAUL REVERE & THE RAIDERS-WE GOTTA ALL GET TOGETHER

LESLEY GORE-IT'S MY PARTY (EXCERPT)

MANFRED MANN'S EARTH BAND-SKY HIGH

TEN YEAR'S AFTER-ONE OF THESE DAYS

SLY & THE FAMILY STONE-THANK YOU FOR TALKIN' TO ME AMERICA

THE KINGSTON TRIO-MTA

THE SQUARES-THE OUT CROWD

ROY HEAD-JUST A LITTLE BIT

WHISTLING JACK SMITH-I WAS KAISER BILL'S BATMAN (EXCERPT)

4:00

THE AVERAGE WHITE BAND-CUT THE CAKE

THE TUNE WEAVERS-HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABY

THE BEATLES-BIRTHDAY

STEPPENWOLF-HAPPY BIRTHDAY

URIAH HEEP-THE MAGICIAN'S BIRTHDAY

THE ASSOCIATION-BIRTHDAY MORNING

THE PIXIES 3-BIRTHDAY PARTY

BUMP'S BLACKWELL-SUMPIN' JUMPIN' (EXCERPT)

JIMI HENDRIX-VOODOO CHILE

THE VERS-FIVE YEAR LOVE

THE BLUE BAND-TOO MANY COLD NIGHTS

THE GEAR DADDIES-SHE'S HAPPY

MATTHEW FISHER-INTERLUDE (EXCERPT)