Backtracks December 31

This show is comprised of previously aired Guest DJ segments, most from 2016, but some dating back to 2013

VARIOUS ARTISTS-OPENING COLLAGE OF SONGS

THE ALLMAN BROS.-DIMPLES

THE DOORS-LOVE ME TWO TIMES/BABY PLEASE DON'T GO/ST. JAMES INFIRMERY

SIR DOUGLAS QUINTET-MENDICINO/DYNOMITE WOMAN

THE CHAMPS-EL RANCHO ROCK (EXCERPT)

THE BEAU BRUMMELS-LAUGH LAUGH

THE SYNDICATE OF SOUND-LITTLE GIRL

THE STANDELLS-RIOT ON SUNSET STRIP

BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD-ROCK & ROLL WOMAN

LOVIN' SPOONFUL-SUMMER IN THE CITY

THE BYRDS-IT WON'T BE WRONG

JUDY HENSKE & JERRY YESTER-SNOWBLIND

QUICKSILVER MESSENGER SERVICE-DINO'S SONG

THE MOTHER'S OF INVENTION-AMERICA DRINKS AND GOES HOME

HUGH MASEKELA-GRAZING IN THE GRASS (EXCERPT)

3:00

MASON PROFFIT-2 HANGMEN

KANSAS-CAN I TELL YOU

NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND-MR. BOJANGLES

JETHRO TULL-CROSSEYED MARY

DEEP PURPLE-SPACE TRUCKIN'

CHET ATKINS-BOO BOO STICK (EXCERPT)

WARREN ZEVON-RECONSIDER ME

TOMMY TUTONE-ANGEL SAY NO

REPLACEMENTS-ALEX CHILTON

PETE TOWNSHEND-STOP HURTING PEOPLE

BOB SEGER-BRAVE STRANGERS

KANSAS-REASON TO BELIEVE

JAMES BOOKER-GONZO (EXCERPT)

4:00

STARRY EYED AND LAUGHING-GOING DOWN

HELP YOURSELF-PAPER LEAVES

BRINSLEY SCHWARZ-THE UGLY THINGS

CHILLI WILLI-GET YOU GUAGE UP

DUCKS DELUXE-BOOGALOO BABE

THE WINKIES-DAVEY'S BLOWTORCH

KURSAAL FLYERS-GIRLS THAT DON'T EXIST

ROY BUCHANON-MULE TRAIN STOMP (EXCERPT)

BILLY NICHOLLS-HOPEWELL HELPLESS

ALAN HULL-ONE MORE BOTTLE OF WINE

ALVIN LEE & MYLON LE FAVRE-LET THEM SAY WHAT THEY WILL

RONNIE LANE & THE SLIM CHANCE BAND-THE POACHER

KEVIN WESTLAKE-ANTICIPATION

MC GINNIS/FLYNT-WHEN I'M DEAD AND GONE

GALLAGHER & LYLE-CALEDONIA STEAM PACKET CO.

MATTHEW FISHER-INTERLUDE (EXCERPT)