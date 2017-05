Backtracks April 29

Guest DJ DAY!

Guest #1 is Fritz The Farmer from Dumont (Fritz Groszkruger)

VARIOUS ARTISTS-OPENING COLLAGE OF SONGS

FRANK ZAPPA & THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION-CALLING ALL VEGETABLES

THE ROLLING STONES-WALK THE DOG

IAN WHITCOMB-YOU TURN ME ON

ALBERT KING-PERSONAL MANAGER

BILLY STEWART-SUMMERTIME

TEEN BEATS-CALIFF BOOGIE (EXCERPT)

IKE & TINA TURNER-BETCHA CAN'T KISS ME

CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE-BABY WILL YOU PLEASE HELP ME

JOHNNY WINTER-TRIBUTE TO MUDDY

RY COODER-TAMP 'EM UP SOLID

MOSE ALLISON-SEVENTH SON

JOHN PRINE-ILLEGAL SMILE

THE FRANTICS-STRAIGHT FLUSH (EXCERPT)

3:00-Guest DJ #2 is Scott Ourth

DEREK & THE DOMINOS-ANYDAY

FOGHAT-DRIVIN' WHEEL

STEVIE RAY VAUGHN-SLIP SLIDIN' SLIM

STEELY DAN-PEARL OF THE QUARTER

JOE WALSH-DAYS GONE BY

SANDY NELSON-LET THERE BE DRUMS (EXCERPT)

LITTLE FEAT-DIXIE CHICKEN (LIVE)

BOB SEGER-SUNBURST

LONG JOHN BALDRY-FLYING

FREE-LITTLE BIT OF LOVE

DUANE EDDY-REBEL ROUSER (EXCERPT)

4:00 Guest DJ #3 is Karen McFarland

CHUCK BERRY-PROMISED LAND

J. GEILS BAND-HARD DRIVIN' MAN

BILLY PRICE & THE KEYSTONE RHYTHM BAND-HAD IT ALL THE TIME

OTIS CLAY-TRYING TO LIVE MY LIFE WITHOUT YOU

ROBERT JUNIOR PARKER-NEXT TIME YOU SEE ME

DAVE EDMUNDS-I KNEW THE BRIDE

RICHARD THOMPSON-TEAR STAINED LETTER

RANDY NEWMAN-GUILTY

JR. WALKER-CLEO'S MOOD (EXCERPT)

VAN MORRISON-CALL ME UP IN DREAMLAND

THE ROLLING STONES-OUT OF TIME

MOBY GRAPE-INDIFFERENCE

BO RAMSEY-LONG LONG TIME

EVAN JOHNS-MY BABY, SHE LEFT ME

DANNY GATTON-TRUCK DRIVING ROMANCE

EVAN JOHNS-THE PAIN OF LOVE

MATTHEW FISHER-INTERLUDE (EXCERPT)