August IAS Features Hancher Season, Zenith Chamber Fest, and More

As summer continues to heat up, tune in for more arts events from around the state on Iowa Public Radio’s Iowa Arts Showcase. The August Showcase features:

Dr. Ashley Sidon, Artistic Director and cellist of the Zenith Chamber Festival in Des Moines, outlining the masterworks and musicians for this year’s festival

wcfsymphony Artistic Director and Conductor, Jason Weinberger, giving us the inside scoop on the orchestra’s 2017-18 season

Curator of Exhibits at the Grout Museum in Waterloo, Erin Dawson, speaking on the museum’s exhibit about Iowans in WWI

Hancher Executive Director, Chuck Swanson, delving into the auditorium’s exciting 2017-18 concert season

Dr. Ashley Sidon, Artist Director and cellist of the Zenith Chamber Festival in Des Moines, shares exciting details on what musicians will perform during this season’s Zenith Festival. The festival promises masterworks by Brahms, Dvorak, Schubert, arrangements of African- American spirituals, and more. The Zenith takes place at various locations in and around Des Moines including Sheslow Auditorium at Drake, the Salisbury House and Gardens, Johnston Public Library, Jasper Winery, and St. John’s Lutheran Church August 15-19.

Jason Weinberger, Artistic Director and Conductor of the wcfsymphony, gives us the inside scoop on the orchestra’s 2017-18 season. Some of the concerts include a collaboration with chamber music rock stars PROJECT Trio, a Halloween concert featuring a newly illustrated horror story by the internationally-acclaimed Iowa artist Gary Kelley, and a dramatic celebration of the life of Leonard Bernstein where the wcfsymphony will perform along with the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra and Northern Iowa Children’s Choir.

Curator of Exhibits at the Grout Museum in Waterloo, Erin Dawson, speaks on the museum’s exhibit about Iowans in WWI. The exhibit, on display now through February 2018, takes a closer look at Iowans, African Americans, and women in the war. One such story featured will be that of Julia Close and her efforts with the Red Cross. Attention is also placed on the African American and Native American troops receiving training in the Fort Des Moines African American Officer Training Program.

Chuck Swanson, Executive Director of Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City, delves into Hancher’s exciting 2017-18 concert season. Upcoming performances include the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, a free outdoor concert by original Hamilton lead cast member Leslie Odom Jr., world-class concert violinist Joshua Bell, New York City Ballet MOVES, 2013 Tony Award-Winning Best Musical Kinky Boots, and more.