Arias in April Concludes with the DMMO's "Falstaff"

The Des Moines Metro Opera concludes Iowa Public Radio’s 2017 Arias in April series with a performance from their 44th Festival Season. IPR’s first DMMO broadcast features Verdi’s Falstaff on Saturday, May 6th at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 7th at 11:00 p.m.

Verdi’s comedic Falstaff revolves around the thwarted efforts of the robust knight Sir John Falstaff to seduce two married women in order to gain access to the wealth of their husbands. The opera is based on Shakespeare’s plays The Merry Wives of Windsor and Henry IV. Internationally-renowned bass-baritone and Dubuque native Wayne Tigges takes on the scalawag title role of Sir John Falstaff with Jack Swanson as Fenton, Quasqueton native Chris Carr as Dr. Caius, and Ryan Connelly as Bardolfo. The DMMO’s Music Director and principal conductor, David Neely, filled the role of Falstaff’s Music Director, and Tomer Zvulun served as Stage Director.