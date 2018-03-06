Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Apples in Winter: A conversation with Iowa-based playwright Jennifer Fawcett

By Charity Nebbe & Louisa Dewey 8 hours ago
  • Riverside Theatre, Iowa City

When addiction and violent crime happen, the families of the perpetrators are often left out of the conversation.

Iowa-based playwright Jennifer Fawcett’s new play Apples in Winter gives us a complicated and emotional glimpse of the burden that these families carry through the story of Robert.  Robert has been on death row for 22 years after committing a horrible crime while in the grips of withdrawal, and his mother Miriam, who grants his final meal request for a slice of her homemade apple pie. 

"Throughout the play she's really struggling with this terrible question of how did I get here," Fawcett says. "To make food is to give comfort. But by making this pie is she also participating in this other ritual of execution?"

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Fawcett about the writing of Apples in Winter and about why it is so important to present the human side of issues of violence and addiction.

"It's an opportunity for empathy," Fawcett says.

Apples in Winter, which won the National New Play Network Smith Prize for Political Theatre, premiered in Iowa City at the Riverside Theatre and continues through March 18.

As part of the production, Riverside is partnering with local groups including CRUSH of Iowa (Community Resources United to Stop Heroin), InsideOut Reentry, and the University of Iowa College of Public Health to set up a series of post-show panel discussions that will highlight some of the issues that the play brings to light.

Find tickets and more information here.

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Performing arts & Cinema
Addiction

Related Content

Opioid Abuse Panel: More Overdoses, Lack of Resources in Linn County

By Apr 7, 2017
opioid panel
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Opioid and substance abuse experts called for a community-based, comprehensive solution to the growing problem of opioid dependence in Linn County during a panel discussion Thursday.  

Hospitalizations for opioid abuse more than doubled in Linn County from 2015 to 2016. There were more than 870 hospital admissions in the county for opioid overdose treatment last year.  

Linn County Public Health statistics show the rate of opioid prescription-related deaths in Linn County is slightly higher than the state’s.

Needle Exchanges Urged as More Iowans Inject Heroin

By Oct 17, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

A legislative committee studying Iowa’s opioid epidemic heard testimony today on a serious side effect of increased heroin use in the state.   

Addicts share needles to shoot heroin, and public health experts say that has contributed to a large increase in hepatitis C cases in Iowa. 

Sarah Ziegenhorn with the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition told lawmakers Iowa should join other states 

and approve needle exchange programs.   