Annual IPR Open House!

Come join us this Thursday at Iowa Public Radio’s Annual Open House at our Cedar Falls studio! Music Director and Conductor of the wcfsymphony, Jason Weinberger, will make a guest appearance along with the symphony’s guest pianist extraordinaire, Mimi Solomon. Solomon, an American pianist, has been heard as recitalist, chamber musician, and orchestral soloist in the United States as well as in China, Japan and Europe. She has performed in major venues in New York, Boston, Chicago, New Haven, and Amsterdam and has been featured on radio and television broadcasts including the prestigious McGraw-Hill Young Artist's Showcase. Ms. Solomon graduated cum laude from Yale University and went on to receive a Masters of Music from Juilliard. Solomon recently returned to the US after nearly a decade in Paris while being active as a chamber musician and soloist. She is currently a member of the piano faculty at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Our 2017 IPR Open House will take place this Thursday, April 28th from 4:30-6:30 PM at our Cedar Falls studio on the third floor of the Communication Arts Building on the Northern Iowa campus.