Ambassador Branstad Returns to Iowa; Can’t Discuss Embassy Affairs

  • U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, working at a desk in the govenror's office while on a visit back to Iowa
    Joyce Russell/IPR

Ambassador Terry Branstad is back home in Iowa for the first time since assuming his post in China, arriving for his brother’s funeral in Winnebago County on Monday, and planning to spend the holidays here. 

Branstad traveled back to the state with his wife Chris, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters.   They will attend Christmas Mass at Christ the King Church in Des Moines and return to China on January 3rd.

Branstad was working at a desk in the governor’s offices Wednesday, catching up on ambassador business.   

I think we've gotten more cooperation from China than we've ever gotten. -Ambassador Terry Branstad

An aide stopped him from discussing embassy affairs, but he said that in recent weeks he has traveled to the Chinese border with North Korea.

“I was there three days after they had the nuclear test,” Branstad said.   “I met with the party secretary who's the top person up there.”

Branstad said as U.S. Ambassador he is addressing the issues of trade and China’s role in the distribution of the deadly opioid fentanyl, in addition to the nuclear threat from North Korea.   

“I think we've gotten more cooperation from China than we’ve ever gotten but there’s still more that nee

It's a 13-hour trip and a 14-hour difference in the time zone.

ds to be done to try to convince North Korea that this course they're on, this is the most dangerous thing to humankind right now this nuclear and ballistic missile program they're embarked on,” Branstad said. 

Branstad said his family is enjoying life in China, including his 5-year old granddaughter Stella.

“She can count to ten and sing Happy Birthday in Chinese so she did that at the Terrace Hill Tea,” Branstad said.

Branstad was casually dressed as he worked on Wednesday, and appeared fatigued.

“It’s a 13-hour trip and a 14-hour difference in the time zone,” Branstad said.  “I hope to get back to a regular schedule.”

Branstad’s brother, Monroe "Monte" Branstad, who was 67, died Wednesday at a Mason City hospital after a recent illness.

Iowa Trade Delegation Meets with “High-Level Folks” in China; Credits Branstad Ambassadorship

By Jul 26, 2017
Joseph L. Murphy/Iowa Soybean Association

Members of the All-Iowa Ag Trade Mission to China report getting a good reception from Chinese officials, and they say Gov. Branstad’s appointment as U.S. Ambassador to China has raised Iowa’s profile with Chinese leaders.   

Gov. Kim Reynolds is leading the 35-member delegation representing all major Iowa commodity groups. 

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey said the Branstad appointment has raised the profile of Iowa in China when compared to previous trade missions.

Chinese Translation Planned for Branstad Book

By May 30, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

An Iowa author’s book about Governor Branstad’s long tenure in office is being translated into Chinese by a Beijing publisher.  

Newton author and former newspaperman Mike Chapman wrote Iowa’s Record Setting Governor: The Terry Branstad Story in 2015.  

Two Chinese publishers expressed an interest in translating the book.

AG: Put Lawsuit Against Branstad on Hold Until His Ambassadorship Ends

By Oct 13, 2017
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

A former Iowa DCI agent, who was fired after reporting speeding by then-Governor Branstad’s security detail, would not be getting his day in court soon under a motion filed this week in Polk County District Court.  

The motion filed by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says former agent Larry Hedlund’s case should be put on hold until Branstad completes his assignment as U.S. Ambassador to China.  