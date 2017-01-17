Action on Other Bills Delayed While House Ponders Budget Cuts

By 1 hour ago
  • House Speaker Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake)
    House Speaker Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake)
    IPR Images

A plan to cut more than $100 million out of this year’s state budget is taking up much of the oxygen at the statehouse in the opening days of the legislative session.   

As a result, lawmakers are off to a slower start than usual dealing with other bills.

At some point we need to move forward

Twenty-two bills on various subjects were introduced into the House today after a full week with no House Files read in.

“It is unusual,” said Republican House Speaker Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake).  “Other years we've read them in sooner.”  

Upmeyer said she wanted lawmakers to put their focus on the budget first.

“We wanted their attention early on because it involves many departments,” Upmeyer said.   “We’ve got a deappropriations bill that we’re taking very seriously.”

Governor Branstad’s plan includes cuts to the Board of Regents, Corrections, Human Services, and other agencies.  

Upmeyer says House Republicans agree in principal on their budget-cutting bill but not yet on the details.

We have much work to do this session

“At some point we need to move forward,” Upmeyer said.  “We can’t hold up all the committees while we did the deappropriations bill.”

The cuts are needed because this year’s budget was relying on tax receipts which have come in at lower levels than predicted.   

Tags: 
2017 Legislative Session
news
Branstad

Related Content

Gov. Branstad's Condition of the State Address & Goals for the 2017 Session

By & Jan 10, 2017
John Pemble

In what may be his final Condition of the State address of his career, Governor Terry Branstad urged lawmakers to prioritize K-12 funding, road safety, and water-quality.

He also signaled support for changes to the state’s collective bargaining laws and called for 2017 to be a “Year of Manufacturing” in Iowa. 

Budget Cuts, Abortion Restrictions Cause Angst in Branstad Address

By Jan 10, 2017
John Pemble/IPR

Governor Branstad delivered what will likely be his final Condition of the State Speech at the statehouse Tuesday, outlining plans to improve education, public safety, health care and water quality.   But he also unveiled a proposal to cut more than $100 million from this year’s state budget, which hits higher education the hardest.   Majority Republicans haven’t ruled out cutting some of the areas the governor would protect.     

The governor has never been known for his prowess as a public speaker, and he got off to a rocky start.

Layoffs Possible but no Furloughs to Balance State Budget

By Jan 5, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

State agencies will not be furloughing state workers in order to balance their budgets between now and the end of the fiscal year in June.    

That’s what Governor Branstad told reporters at a legislative seminar Wednesday as he previewed his plans to cut this year’s budget by $100 million.      

The cuts are needed because of a December revenue estimate that fell short of earlier projections.  

Governor Branstad is putting the finishing touches on his tax cut plan.   He promises not to make across-the-board cuts to balance the budget, or to mandate furloughs.  