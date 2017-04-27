Related Programs: 
100 Days In, Trump's Made Some Big Moves On Energy And The Environment

  • President Trump signs an executive order on the Keystone XL pipeline, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Trump is almost through his first 100 days in office. That largely symbolic marker comes on Saturday. And while he’s hit some roadblocks when it comes to high-profile issues like immigration and health care, Trump has taken aggressive steps toward fulfilling campaign promises he made on energy and the environment.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Leigh Paterson (@Sclaterpee), a reporter with Here & Now contributor Inside Energy, about what Trump has done so far and what’s next on his agenda.

